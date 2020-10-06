Byron Primary School temporarily closing after COVID-19 outbreak

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Byron Primary School is closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Olmsted County Public Health recommended the shutdown after an uptick in confirmed cases, as well as contact tracing. The Byron Public Schools Superintendent made the announcement on Facebook Monday evening.

The school will be closed on Tuesday for staff to prepare for distance learning.

Students will be learning remotely from Wednesday through Oct. 19.

Byron Primary School teaches kindergarten, first and second-grade students.