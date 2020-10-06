Cyprus slams Turkey’s move to open ghost town’s beach

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has strongly condemned Turkey’s decision to open to the public a beach that’s been closed since the war of 1974 that divided the island along ethnic lines, a move that could hinder efforts to resume stalled peace talks. Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said formal protests will be lodged at the United Nations, the European Union and other international organizations over the move to allow access to the beach in front of fenced-off Varosha, a suburb of Famagusta that’s been abandoned for 46 years. Turkey said it’s just the beach being opened on Thursday, and the ghost town itself will be left alone.