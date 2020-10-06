Dutch military police shoot knife-wielding man at airport

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police who shot a man armed with a large knife Monday night at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and arrested another man say they do not believe a terrorist motive was behind the incident. The Marechaussee police said in a tweet late Monday night that the man was shot in the leg after ignoring repeated calls to put down the knife in Schiphol’s departures hall. The force said in another tweet Tuesday that the man brandishing the knife was a 27-year-old Tanzanian national “who has caused trouble before.” It added that investigations were continuing and “no terrorist motive is assumed.”