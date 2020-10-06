EU at risk of missing plastic recycling targets

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s independent auditor has warned that the bloc is facing a growing waste problem and is at risk of missing its plastic recycling targets for 2025 and 2030 as more stringent export rules will be implemented next year. Two years ago, the European Commission adopted a plastics strategy, committing to double recycling targets to 50% by 2025, and 55% by 2030. But the EU is still incinerating more than it recycles, a trend that needs to be reversed, according to Samo Jereb, the auditor in charge of the review.