EU says that no-deal Brexit becoming ever more likely

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official dealing with the United Kingdom says that a cliff-edge rupture between the two without even a basic trade deal by the end of the year is becoming more likely by the day. EU Vic -President Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament on Tuesday that “time is short” to reach a deal before a Brexit divorce transition period ends by year’s end, effectively giving negotiators less than four weeks to broker a deal which must subsequently go through a lengthy approval process.