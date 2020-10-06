Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor charges after investigators found they played the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat to punish inmates. Authorities say at least four inmates were forced to stand for hours with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says he would have filed a felony if that had been an option. Sheriff P.D. Taylor tells The Oklahoman that the two employees resigned during an internal investigation and the supervisor retired.