Facebook says it will ban groups for ‘representing’ QAnon

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is tightening its policy against QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, which paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and government officials. The move comes less than two months after Facebook said it would stop promoting the group and its adherents — but faltered with spotty enforcement. Facebook said Tuesday that it will remove Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts for “representing QAnon.” The company said it is starting to enforce the policy as of Tuesday but cautioned that it “will take time and will continue in the coming days and weeks.”