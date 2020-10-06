Fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames near Wykoff

NEAR WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a home caught on fire near Wykoff.

Fire crews at the scene said the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. about a home engulfed in flames. Crews at the scene said the fire is out now and the home was destroyed.

This fire proved especially difficult to fight due to its location.

"The driveway is extremely long and extremely narrow to get water tankers back here backed up," Wykoff Fire Department First Assistant Chief, Cory Bremseth said.

One man was in the home at the time and was taken by Spring Valley Ambulance to the hospital, firefighters said. Authorities said one firefighter at the scene was hit on the head by a piece of metal and was also taken to the hospital.

Spring Valley, Wykoff and Fountain Fire Departments were at the scene.

The conditions of that firefighter and the property owner have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.