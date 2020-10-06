Fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames near Wykoff

NEAR WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a home caught on fire near Wykoff.

Fire crews at the scene said the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. about a home engulfed in flames. Crews at the scene said the fire is out now and the home was destroyed.

One man was in the home at the time and was taken by Spring Valley Ambulance to the hospital, firefighters said. Authorities said one firefighter at the scene was hit on the head by a piece of metal and was also taken to the hospital.

Spring Valley, Wykoff and Fountain Fire Departments were at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.