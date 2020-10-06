FULL INTERVIEW: Dan Feehan talks healthcare and more in one-on-one

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Just like he did when running against Hagedorn in 2016, Dan Feehan boasts himself as an independent voice for southern Minnesotans on both sides of the aisle. Tuesday, he spoke with KTTC about why he is the right choice to represent Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Below is the full transcript of that interview with our Alex Tejada:

Feehan: "I am someone who has lived his life in service. First as a soldier, I served two tours in Iraq, then as a middle school teacher and I served in the Pentagon making policy on behalf of millions of service members and veterans. Along the way, I've learned that when you put people first, good things can happen. That's what should happen in Washington D.C., but it's not right now. People are not being put first. If you take the service approach to politics, I think you can achieve significant things because you're not alone in that approach. There's consequences right now. Our Congressman, Jim Hagedorn, puts people last. The consequences are enormous, especially in the middle of a pandemic. I talked to a family in Rochester about two months ago. A family who has a 12-year-old with a preexisting condition, a severe physical disability. It's tough as a parent right now trying to keep your child safe and healthy. About two months ago, they had a healthcare worker come to their house. They came to their house while they were sick. After leaving their house, that healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19. As a parent, I'm a parent of three, a ten-year-old, a six-year-old and a little baby, that's a terrifying situation. The family had to quarantine upstairs and downstairs trying to make sure that child stayed safe. Thankfully, COVID didn't pass on to them, but they were upset. They asked that healthcare worker, 'You came to work sick. Why did you come to work?'. Their answer tells a lot. They said, 'I always come to work sick.' In other words, they had to come to work. They could not miss a day of work in the middle of a pandemic in an economic crisis. Those are the types of consequences we're living out right now because people don't come first. We have a representative in Congressman Hagedorn who has put corporate special interests ahead of southern Minnesotans. He has voted against prescription drug reform, was part of a lawsuit to take away protections for preexisting conditions and his own personal corruption where nearly a half million dollars of our taxpayer money is missing, gone to members of his staff or their families. People hate that and they want change. When I was in the Army, there was a real simple leadership motto: 'When in charge, be in charge.' It's time for the representative of southern Minnesota to embody that, to tackle this pandemic with a national strategy, to fight for affordable healthcare which also protects rural hospitals and clinics and to fight for affordable prescription drugs. The only way one individual can fight for those things is if they aren't beholden to the corporate special interests that get in the way. Pharmaceutical and insurance companies are making billions off of our health right now. You can't be beholden to them. You have to be an independent voice. It's time we had an independent leader who is not beholden to their party leadership in the way Congressman Hagedorn is. That's why I'm motivated in this campaign to put people first in southern Minnesota once more."

Alex Tejada: "You got 30 seconds left Dan. Is there anything else you would like to touch on?"

Dan: "Absolutely. If you're sitting at home in the Rochester area right now and want to get involved, you're feeling that you can't deal with the chaos in Washington anymore and you want to get involved in a campaign, there is hope and some agency out there. You can become part of our campaign and help talk to your neighbors about how important this election is. Dan Feehan dot com is a great way to get involved."

In the latest poll taken in September by Public Policy Voting, people surveyed were split. Undecided voters made up 18 percent, with the rest split between Hagedorn and Feehan, 41 percent each.