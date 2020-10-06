FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Hagedorn discusses successes of past term, future of healthcare

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Representative Jim Hagedorn barely won his seat in 2018. The current holder of Minnesota's First Congressional seat beat Feehan by less than half a percent, approximately 1,300 voters. This year is set to be just as close.

While in office, Hagedorn has said one of his main priorities is to decrease the reach of government in people's lives. This means decreasing taxes and rolling back excessive regulations. Tuesday evening, Hagedorn spoke to our Caitlin Alexander about why southern Minnesotans should reelect him in November. Below is the full transcript from that interview:

Alexander: "Why should voters keep you in office? What is your case with less than a month out?"

Hagedorn: "In 2018, we won a close race but we overperformed. I was only one of two Republicans in the country to take back a Democrat seat. Since then, every step of the way I've been looking out for the interests of the district and delivering for southern Minnesotans. First and foremost, making sure that our farmers were sustained to get the ethanol program working the way Congress intended, to expand trade through the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement and then to make sure we minimize our losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Secondly, I have been very supportive of small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Employee Retention Tax Credit which I worked with Congressman [Chris] Pappas, a Democrat, to get through. Finally, this is very important for Rochester, looking out for our world-class medical care and making sure that our rural hospitals are sustained. Whether it was money through the CARES Act to make sure that we had proper funding or getting rid of onerous regulations from FDA so Mayo could do their plasma trials, I've looked out for the district. Lastly, I'm a big supporter of the police. I have the endorsements of the Fraternal Order of Police in Minnesota and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. I'm proud of that. I defend them 100 percent.

Alexander: "Specifically, what would you say to those negatively impacted during this pandemic? How have you served them and what do you see happening moving forward?"

Hagedorn: "We made sure we had the testing, protective equipment and everything possible. I tried to support the President when he took the imitative to shut down travel with China and other place, which I think saved a lot of lives. Most importantly, I've stood up for the hospitals, small businesses, schools and people who wanted high school sports to say that the governor was a little over the top in his arbitrary decrees. We needed to open up Minnesota so we could save those businesses. We've done a lot of harm through what I would say are lockdowns for people who are relatively healthy, young and not that vulnerable. Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota has not done a good job of protecting those most vulnerable in nursing homes."

Alexander: "About 45 seconds remaining on the clock, is there anything else you would like to add to our viewers this afternoon?"

Hagedorn: "The biggest issue for Rochester, Minnesota is the future of world-class medicine in Rochester. That drives the economy and it sustains a lot of high-wage jobs. I'm somebody that wants competition in healthcare, transparency in costs and high-risk pools so everybody can get timely, quality medical care. My opponent supports more government reimbursement which in the long run is not going support the model of medicine in Rochester. It's going to hurt the economy. I will work everyday to protect you from that and to make sure we can sustain our world-class medicine and Rochester's vibrant economy."

In the latest poll taken in September by Public Policy Voting, voters surveyed were evenly split between the two candidates at 41 percent each. 18 percent of those polled said they were undecided.