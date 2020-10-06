Germany and allies call for Russian answers on Navalny

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Germany and its allies at a meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog have called on Russia to fully investigate and explain how opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny, a corruption investigator who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. German officials have said labs found traces of a chemical agent from the Novichok family in the Russian politician’s system. Germany’s ambassador says it is up to Russia “to provide an explanation on how a chemical nerve agent came to be used in a reckless act against a Russian citizen on Russian soil.”