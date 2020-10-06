Key figure in German child abuse case jailed for 12 years

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany has sentenced a 43-year-old man at the center of a large child sexual abuse network to 12 years imprisonment. The regional court in Cologne convicted the defendant of repeatedly raping his young daughter. Investigators searching his premises in the town of Bergisch Gladbach last year found large numbers of photos and videos showing him committing abuse. The material led them to an online network of men with whom the defendant had been sharing images. Authorities have since uncovered evidence implicating thousands of people across Germany in the abuse and more than 100 have already been identified. Dozens of children have been removed environments where they were suffering abuse.