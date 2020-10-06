Kuwait’s new emir asks Cabinet to stay on, despite custom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s state news agency says the country’s new emir, who ascended the throne following the death of his half-brother last week, has asked the Cabinet to continue performing its duties despite the prime minister’s offer to resign. The prime minister of the tiny oil-rich Gulf country and his Cabinet made the offer in a nod to the new emir, giving him the chance to appoint a replacement as custom dictates. The move may signal the new emir’s desire to follow his predecessor’s path and also allows Kuwait to avoid the difficulties of forming a new government ahead of parliamentary elections tentatively set for next month.