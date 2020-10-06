Malian official: Politician Cisse, French aid worker freed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian official says Islamic extremists have freed a prominent local politician and a French aid worker. The two released hostages boarded a plane in the northern Kidal region and were headed to the capital, Bamako. Soumaila Cisse had been held captive for more than six months after al-Qaida-linked militants attacked his convoy while he was campaigning. French aid worker Sophie Petronin was kidnapped in 2016. News of their release comes days after Mali’s government freed some 180 jihadists, fueling speculation about a prisoner exchange.