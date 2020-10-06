Man who wouldn’t wear mask on plane claims unfair treatment

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A man who refused to wear a face mask on a Utah-bound Allegiant flight and was escorted off the plane claims he was treated unfairly by flight attendants. Rio Honaker was removed from the Provo-bound flight in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday after he and another passenger got into a fight. Honaker told KSL-TV he was following the airline’s face covering rules. He says he wore a face shield and a mask covering only his mouth because wearing a mask over his nose gives him anxiety. Allegiant Air has said passengers are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times when traveling.