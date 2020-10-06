Mayo Clinic details remote monitoring program for COVID-19 patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A program originally created to help monitor patients with chronic conditions from home, is doing the same for Mayo Clinic patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

It's called Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and it's a form of tele-medicine.

Since late March, the RPM program assisted in the care of 6,200 Mayo Clinic COVID-19 patients.

"We provide patients with a cellular enabled tablet as well as Bluetooth enabled devices, that would include a scale, a blood pressure cuff," said Dr. Tufia Haddad, Medical Director for the Center for Connected Care's Remote Patient Monitoring team. "That also allows us to get heart rate information, temperature, pulse oximeter, glucometer, and spirometer, as needed."

With those devices, a centralized team of nurses and physicians are able to remotely monitor patients while they quarantine at home.

Mayo Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Deepi Goyal and his daughter contracted the virus and used the remote monitoring program as they recovered.

"For both of us, it gave us a tremendous sense of comfort to know that there was someone watching our symptoms and our vital signs and knowing when to escalate care," Goyal said.

The program is set up to ask COVID-19 related questions so health officials can better assess a patient's symptoms.

"And to set up parameters for their vital sign monitoring such that we would get alerts any time a patient had a drop in their oxygen saturations or if they were experiencing a fever," Haddad said. "And certainly if there were any concerning new or worsening symptoms."

"So I can tell you, there was one day when my oxygen level did drop and I reported that during my evening report," Goyal said. "And I can tell you, within 10 minutes I received a phone call from the remote patient monitoring group to verify my symptoms, but then to really assess the severity of my symptoms and make recommendations as to whether I needed to be seen or whether I should just wait it out."

Right now, the program averages around 550 patients daily. At it's peak in early July, the program averaged around 900 patients daily.

Both doctors said a remote monitoring program like this will transform the future of healthcare, by allowing for a higher level of healthcare at home.