Minnesota reports 954 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 954 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 105,740 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 10,998 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials reported that 95,614 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported 14,029 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,182,970. Health officials said about 1,502,736 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Tuesday's update that four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 2,087 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. Health officials said 1,488 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,020 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,212 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here to read Monday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

