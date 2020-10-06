Novelist Lydia Millet among National Book Award finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of race, class and climate change were among the fiction finalists Tuesday for the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation presents the awards. It announced five works in each of five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translation and young people’s literature. None of the authors have been finalists before, although novelist Lydia Millet has been on the fiction longlist of 10. Eight of the finalists were cited for their debut work. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 18 online ceremony that will also honor novelist Walter Mosley and the late Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy.