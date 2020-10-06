Ozil wants to help unwanted Arsenal mascot by paying wages

LONDON (AP) — Out-of-favor Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction. Ozil has expressed sadness after discovering that the man who fills the Arsenal dinosaur mascot had been made redundant by the London club after 27 years. So Ozil has offered to fund Jerry Quy’s salary as long as he remains an Arsenal player. Ozil is one of Arsenal’s top-earning players, on more than $20 million a year. But the German has not played since March, with Arsenal unable to offload him while trying to make cuts due to the financial impact of the pandemic.