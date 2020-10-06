Pakistan man arrested in killing of Ahmadi college professor

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a man who acted as an accomplice to a Sunni Muslim college professor in the shooting death of a colleague from the country’s minority Ahmadi community. The shooting took place in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a day after the two professors allegedly had a heated discussion over a religious matter. The assailant professor remains at large. Police say the arrested man was being questioned. The slain professor was a follower of the Ahmadi faith, which was established in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century. Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.