Poland, Lithuania recall ambassadors from Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Lithuania have recalled their ambassadors from neighboring Belarus, where hundreds of people have been detained during mass protests against the authoritarian president who won a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Foreign ministries of Poland and Lithuania, that offer support to Belarusian opposition, said Monday they were recalling their ambassadors from Minsk for consultations. Poland suggested ambassadors from some other EU nations were also being recalled. Last week Belarus demanded that Poland and Lithuania scale down their missions there.