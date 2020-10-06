Rights groups ask Germany to probe Syria chemical attacks

BERLIN (AP) — Human rights groups have filed a criminal complaint in Germany that asks prosecutors to investigate two chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Three groups want Germany’s attorney general to probe the deadly sarin attacks on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the town of Khan Shaykhun that occurred in 2013 and 2017 respectively. They argue there is plentiful evidence to blame the Syrian government for the attacks, including President Bashar Assad. Germany applies the principle of “universal jurisdiction” that allows it to try crimes committed elsewhere. In April, two former members of Syria’s secret police went on trial in Germany accused of crimes against humanity over the torture of thousands of opposition protesters.