Rochester civil rights advocate says it’s ‘hurtful’ that two Supreme Court justices want to revisit same-sex marriage case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Monday, two conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices issued a statement against the famous 2015 marriage equality case.

That year, the justices voted 5 to 4 in the Obergefell V. Hodges case, which allowed same-sex marriage to be legal in all 50 states.

Now, five years later, justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, want to revisit that decision.

Vangie Castro

“It was kind of triggering the idea of wanting to decide my right or the community I am apart of rights to marry I think it’s hurtful,” said Vangie Castro.

Castro is a Rochester human and civil rights advocate, who is a part of the LGBTQ community and identifies as they.

They reflected on what it meant to first hear same-sex marriage was legal five years ago.

“It was exciting because we had just fought for marriage equality here in Minnesota. I remember when we were fighting against the marriage ban, in 2012. And then working for marriage equality in 2013. So, to know that all same-gendered loving couples were able to have the right to marry was overwhelming,” Castro said.

Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito

However, if it was up to Thomas and Alito, marriage for same-sex couples would be looked at differently.

A petition written by the justices states:

“Obergefell enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots, making their religious liberty concerns that much easier to dismiss.”

Castro, who was raised Catholic, hopes others who are against same-sex marriages for religious reasons, can look past those beliefs.

“Like anything our beliefs evolve over time when we get more information, and realize that love is love,” said Castro. “Just because you’re two women or two men, I don’t think that has anything to do with anyone else marriage.”

It’s a message they hopes others realize.

“People who normally don’t have to worry about their rights being attacked, heterosexual couples. I don’t think they understand what this means to us as a community when we have supreme court justices that are attacking us for our wanting to be in love and be married,” Castro said.