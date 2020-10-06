Rochester hosts transit conference, RPT wins award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite the ongoing pandemic, Rochester is currently hosting the 2020 Minnesota Public Transit Conference.

As with almost everything, the event looks a bit different this year. Some industry professionals attended in-person Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center, but most attended virtually.

The public transit professionals from across the state participated in meetings and vendor expositions, where they got the opportunity to check out the latest equipment and personal protective gear.

Public transit systems across Minnesota are working to continue operations during the pandemic while keeping riders safe.

"It's really a critical time for transit in the state," said Nick Lemmer of Rochester Public Transit. "We're all struggling with the same thing, which is how to provide an essential service during a global pandemic. So we're learning from each other. We're getting voices of best practices from throughout the state, throughout the country."

Although ridership decreased by 90% in March due to the pandemic, Lemmer says he is seeing an improvement, and Rochester received the Transit System of the Year award for its consistent ridership growth and innovative practices.

"Rochester is an innovative city and a growing city," Lemmer said. "It's a city that depends on public transit for many, many essential trips. And so we feel a responsibility to make our service the best it can be for people in Rochester."