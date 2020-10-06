The 80s return on Friday

Seasonable temperatures return Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will move through early Wednesday and should keep temperatures down slightly compared to Tuesday. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest around 10-20 mph which should keep afternoon highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Winds will slowly shift throughout the day on Thursday and strong southerly winds will bring in a surge of warm air on Friday. Wind gusts could reach near 30 mph Friday afternoon. With the strong southerly winds, temperatures should jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are expected to calm on Saturday.

Dry conditions continue through the weekend with sunshine dominating the forecast. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle and lower 70s with sunny skies. Our only real rain threat is on Monday with scattered showers possible in the morning. Sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday.

Nick