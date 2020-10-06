Top Israeli, UAE diplomats meeting in Berlin for talks

BERLIN (AP) — The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel are meeting together in Berlin for talks that Germany hopes will strengthen nascent ties between the two nations and bolster broader Middle East peace efforts. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was a “great honor that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting” on Tuesday since the two countries agreed to normalize relations in a U.S.-brokered deal. The agreement, signed at a White House ceremony last month, reflects the changing politics of the Middle East.