Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is said by his doctor to be making progress in his recovery from COVID-19 — and the president tweets that he’s eager to get back on the campaign trail. Even so, he spent the all day Tuesday out of sight at the White House, and the outbreak that has killed more than 210,000 Americans reached ever more widely into the upper echelons of the U.S. government. Top military leaders are now in quarantine. And top White House aide Stephen Miller tested positive, too. In a major legislative move, the White House announced that it would not longer negotiate with Congress on an economic relief package.