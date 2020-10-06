UN report says South Sudan has healed little since civil war

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new United Nations report says South Sudan has made no real steps toward national healing more than two years after the end of a civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people. It says some government forces are fueling new fighting by arming community militias with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and machines guns to attack neighboring communities. The report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, presented this week to the U.N. Human Rights Council, is a bleak look at what the authors call “the government’s manifest lack of political will to end impunity for serious crimes.”