US sees “important progress” in Helsinki nuclear arms talks

HELSINKI (AP) — The top U.S. negotiator in nuclear arms control talks with Russia held in Helsinki says the follow-up meeting to earlier talks in Austria has yielded “important progress.” Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for arms control, gave the upbeat view in a tweet Tuesday a day after the talks in the Finnish capital with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. He gave no further detail. The low-profile negotiations were meant as an update to U.S.-Russia dialogue on nuclear arms held in Vienna in June, July and August. In Moscow, the tone was much more skeptical. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of unilateralism.

