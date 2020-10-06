Virus leads two prime Atlantic City restaurants to close

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two popular and highly regarded restaurants in Atlantic City will remain closed permanently, victims of the coronavirus and the restrictions that came with it. Philadelphia restauranteur Stephen Starr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Buddakan and The Continental will not reopen. They have been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. Both were located inside the former Playground Pier, which Caesars Entertainment recently repurchased from developer Bart Blatstein. The pier has had extremely low levels of foot traffic and a majority of its stores have been empty for more than a year. The two eateries combined employed over 100 people.