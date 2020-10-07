8,800 part-time workers in Florida part of Disney layoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — About 8,800 part-time union workers at Walt Disney World in Florida will be part of the 28,000 layoffs in Disney’s parks division in California and Florida. The layoffs of the part-time union workers were announced Wednesday by the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of six unions that represents 43,000 workers at Disney World. The addition of the union workers to the almost 6,500 nonunion layoff already announced brings the Disney-related job losses in Florida to more than 15,000 workers. Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks have reopened, but the California parks remain closed.