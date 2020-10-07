Candidates ignore question about presidents’ age

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Neither Vice President Mike Pence nor Sen. Kamala Harris is acknowledging whether they have had a conversation with their party's presidential nominee about safeguards or procedures should either man become disabled.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden would be the oldest president ever, if elected.

Pence instead used his two minutes to attack Harris' doubt in Trump's timeframe for a coronavirus vaccine. His answer came in part off Trump's recent coronavirus diagnosis.

For her part, Harris used her time to discuss her late mother's status as an immigrant and her unlikely path to the Democratic ticket.

Though neither seem to suggest it's important to discuss conversations with their running mates, both seem to agree it's important for the American people to have details of the president's health.