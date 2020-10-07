Egypt frees journalist detained while covering Luxor unrest

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights lawyer says authorities have released a local journalist detained over the weekend while in the southern city of Luxor where she was covering the alleged killing of a man during a police raid. The reporter was freed late on Tuesday from a police station in Cairo. She was first ordered to remain in custody for 15 days, but prosecutors on Monday ordered her release pending an investigation into disseminating false news through social media. She was arrested in Luxor on Saturday. Several media watchdogs decried her detention, as the latest in a widening government crackdown on dissent and media.