EU official touts extra billions for Western Balkans

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The European Union’s enlargement commissioner says the bloc is seeking to secure another 20 billion euros ($24 billion) of investment to help the Western Balkans catch up economically with the rest of Europe. Oliver Varhelyi said the funds that could be raised by the EU and its international financial partners would help the region, recover from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU has already approved a 9 billion euro package from its budget for the Western Balkans, which include North Macedonia. The commissioner spoke in Skopje Wednesday, during the first stop on a Balkan tour