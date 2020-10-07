Fantastic weather through the weekend

The beautiful Fall weather stretch will continue through the weekend! High pressure will settle in over the Midwest and should keep us dry through Sunday. High temperatures are completely different this week compared to what they were last week! Highs on Friday could reach near 80° which would be a 31° difference from last Friday! We'll consistently be around 10-15° warmer than what it was just one week ago!

Rain chances remain scarce in the extended forecast. Sunday night into Monday appears to be our only real chance at sizeable rainfall amounts. Once the frontal boundary moves through Monday, temperatures will settle in the middle and lower 60s with sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We're dry and quiet through the weekend!

Hurricane Delta Update:

Hurricane Delta is now a category 2 hurricane with wind speeds around 100-110 mph. Delta is expected to intensify to a category 3 hurricane over the warm gulf waters on Thursday and Friday. Current guidance suggests Delta making landfall Friday afternoon along the Louisiana coastline. It's been a rough tropical season for the U.S. This would the 10th named tropical storm to make landfall in the U.S this year.

Nick