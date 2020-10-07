George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced again

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mural dedicated to George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck, has been defaced again. The large mural near the site where Floyd, handcuffed on the ground became motionless after he was held and begged to breath, has been vandalized with red paint. An employee from nearby Cup Foods says surveillance video shows a man in wearing a face mask over a black ski mask walk up to the mural and spray paint it about 4 a.m. Sunday. The mural was also sprayed with black paint in August.