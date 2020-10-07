Governor Walz calls for special session to extend peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Walz has announced a special session of the Minnesota Legislature for Oct. 12.

Walz is expected to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days.

"The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities," Walz said. "It's imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan."

A long-awaited vote on the bonding bill -- which allows the state to borrow money for construction projects -- could happen during next week's special session.