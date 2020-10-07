Houston Elementary School recognized nationally for work closing achievement gap

HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A small school in the community of Houston has received a national honor.

Houston Elementary has been named a Blue Ribbon School, singled out for "exemplary work" in closing the achievement gap. That means eliminating disparities in academic performance based on race, gender, income, disabilities and more.

A report last year from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found Minnesota has one of the worst achievement gaps in the nation.

Houston Elementary, which teaches 220 students grades K-6, joins seven other Minnesota schools being honored this year. Across the country, 367 schools were recognized.