Hy-Vee Pharmacy expands free COVID-19 testing to more than 150 locations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced it has implemented new drive-thru COVID-19 testing at more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including two in Rochester. The service is free, and individuals can get tested even if they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Children above the age of 3 who are accompanied by a guardian can also receive a test.

According to a press release, each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour. Individuals must register online to receive an appointment time and test voucher number.

Each testing site offers appointments on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. The testing process takes approximately five minutes, and results will be sent by email within three to five business days.

You can visit here to register for a test and find hours of operation for your location. Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in Minnesota and Iowa offering free COVID-19 tests are listed below.

Minnesota

Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, MN

Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW, Austin, MN

Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee, 9409 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN

Cottage Grove Hy-Vee, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove, MN

Eagan Hy-Vee, 1500 Central Park Commons Drive, Eagan, MN

Faribault Hy-Vee, 1920 Grant St. NW, Faribault, MN

Fairmont Hy-Vee, 907 S. State St., Fairmont, MN

Kasson Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 408 W. Main St., Kasson, MN

Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN

Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN

Maple Grove, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN

Marshall Hy-Vee, 900 E. Main St., Marshall, MN

New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN

New Ulm Hy-Vee, 2015 S. Broadway, New Ulm, MN

Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN

Owatonna Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna, MN

Robbinsdale Hy-Vee, 3505 Bottineau Blvd., Robbinsdale, MN

Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW, Rochester, Mn

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN

Savage Hy-Vee, 6150 Egan Drive, Savage, MN

Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S., Shakopee, MN

St. Peter Hy-Vee, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN

Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive, Winona, MN

Worthington Hy-Vee, 1235 Oxford St., Worthington, MN

