Hy-Vee Pharmacy expands free COVID-19 testing to more than 150 locations

Hy-Vee Pharmacy expands free COVID-19 testing to more than 150 locationsUpdated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced it has implemented new drive-thru COVID-19 testing at more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including two in Rochester. The service is free, and individuals can get tested even if they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Children above the age of 3 who are accompanied by a guardian can also receive a test.
According to a press release, each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour. Individuals must register online to receive an appointment time and test voucher number.
Each testing site offers appointments on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. The testing process takes approximately five minutes, and results will be sent by email within three to five business days.
You can visit here to register for a test and find hours of operation for your location. Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in Minnesota and Iowa offering free COVID-19 tests are listed below.
Minnesota
- Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, MN
- Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW, Austin, MN
- Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee, 9409 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN
- Cottage Grove Hy-Vee, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove, MN
- Eagan Hy-Vee, 1500 Central Park Commons Drive, Eagan, MN
- Faribault Hy-Vee, 1920 Grant St. NW, Faribault, MN
- Fairmont Hy-Vee, 907 S. State St., Fairmont, MN
- Kasson Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 408 W. Main St., Kasson, MN
- Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN
- Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN
- Maple Grove, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN
- Marshall Hy-Vee, 900 E. Main St., Marshall, MN
- New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN
- New Ulm Hy-Vee, 2015 S. Broadway, New Ulm, MN
- Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN
- Owatonna Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna, MN
- Robbinsdale Hy-Vee, 3505 Bottineau Blvd., Robbinsdale, MN
- Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW, Rochester, Mn
- West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN
- Savage Hy-Vee, 6150 Egan Drive, Savage, MN
- Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S., Shakopee, MN
- St. Peter Hy-Vee, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN
- Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive, Winona, MN
- Worthington Hy-Vee, 1235 Oxford St., Worthington, MN
Iowa
- Albia Hy-Vee, 301 Highway 34 W., Albia, IA
- Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA
- Altoona Hy-Vee, 108 Eighth St. SW, Altoona, IA
- West Hy-Vee, 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
- Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA
- Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 SW State St., Ankeny, IA
- Boone Hy-Vee, 1111 Eighth St., Boone, IA
- Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular St., Burlington, IA
- College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA
- Boyson Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 505 Boyson Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt Vernon Road SE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 Sixth St. SW., Cedar Rapids, IA
- Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 W. Court Ave., Chariton, IA
- Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1300 N. Second St., Cherokee, IA
- Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA
- Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee, 1914 Eighth St., Coralville, IA
- West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust, Davenport, IA
- East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA
- Harding Hills Hy-Vee, 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Des Moines, IA
- Hy-Vee on Fleur, 4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA
- Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., Dubuque, IA
- Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh, 3402 Main St., Emmetsburg, IA
- Estherville Hy-Vee, 1221 Central Ave., Estherville, IA 51334
- Forest City Hy-Vee 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA
- Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St. Fort Dodge, IA
- Fort Madison Hy-Vee, 2606 Ave. L., Fort Madison, IA
- Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 409 S. Locust St., Glenwood, IA
- Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 W. St. S., Grinnell, IA
- Huxley Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 S. US Highway 69, Huxley, IA
- Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA
- Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. First Ave., Iowa City, IA
- Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Drive, Iowa City, IA
- Iowa Falls Hy-Vee, 632 S. Oak St., Iowa Falls, IA
- Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA
- Knoxville Hy-Vee, 809 W. Rock Island St., Knoxville, IA
- Le Mars Hy-Vee, 1201 12th Ave. SW, Le Mars, IA
- Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA
- Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA
- Newton Hy-Vee, 1501 First Ave. E., Newton, IA
- Oskaloosa Hy-Vee, 110 S. D St., Oskaloosa, IA
- Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1140 N. Jefferson St., Ottumwa, IA
- Pella Hy-Vee, 118 Southeast Ninth St., Pella, IA
- Perry Hy-Vee, 1215 141st St., Perry, IA
- Red Oak Hy-Vee, 1605 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, IA
- Sheldon Hy-Vee, 1989 Park St., Sheldon, IA
- Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA
- Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA
- Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA
- Sioux Center Hy-Vee, 1951 S. Main Ave., Sioux Center, IA
- Spencer Hy-Vee, 819 Grand Ave., Spencer, IA
- Spirit Lake Hy-Vee, 1500 18th St., Spirit Lake, IA
- Storm Lake Hy-Vee, 1250 N. Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA
- Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA
- Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flemmang Drive, Waterloo, IA
- Logan Hy-Vee, 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo, IA
- Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee, 1311 Fourth St. SW, Waverly, IA
- Webster City Hy-Vee, 823 Second St., Webster City, IA
- Mills Civic Hy-Vee, 555 S. 51st St., West Des Moines, IA
- West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
- Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA