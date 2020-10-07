Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19

A drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study that suggested the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday from a different company. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.