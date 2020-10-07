Mario Molina, Mexico chemistry Nobel winner, dies at 77

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mario Molina, winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1995 and the only Mexican scientist to be honored with a Nobel, has died in his native Mexico City. He was 77 years old. Molina’s family announced his death Wednesday in a brief statement through the institute that carried his name. It did not give a cause of death. Molina won the prize along with scientists Frank Sherwood Rowland of the United States and Paul Crutzen of the Netherlands for their research into climate change. Molina and Rowland published a paper in 1974 that saw the thinning of the ozone layer as a consequence of chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, chemicals used in a range of products.