Missouri governor says again he will pardon St. Louis couple

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is repeating his pledge to pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted of gun charges for waving guns at protesters in front of their home this summer. Parson said Wednesday he “most certainly would” pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The couple was indicted Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after they confronted people marching past their home during a racial injustice demonstration in June. They have said the demonstrators were threatening them and their home. They have become heroes to conservatives and gun-rights advocate nationwide and received support from President Donald Trump.