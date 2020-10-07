More than 1,600 Mayo Clinic patients impacted by privacy breach

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A former Mayo Clinic employee inappropriately accessed the private health information of more than 1,600 patients.

Mayo Clinic said in a news release on Wednesday that on Aug. 5, it confirmed that the the former Rochester employee accessed the health information of 1,614 patients, including 1,131 patients in Minnesota. The news release said due to the number of patients impacted, the date of inappropriate access is detailed in individual notices.

Information that may have been accessed in the breach reportedly includes name, demographic information, date of birth, medical record number, clinical notes and images. The news release said access was "limited in duration" and there isn't evidence that the data was printed or retained by the former employee. Mayo added that payment information, bank account numbers and social security numbers were not accessed.

Mayo Clinic said it is continuing to investigate the breach and is sending letters with additional information to all patients who were impacted. Patients who received a notification letter can call 1-844-681-7087 with any questions they have.

Mayo Clinic released the following statement: