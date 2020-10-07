Out of the Darkness: Local virtual suicide prevention walks kick off this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands will gather virtually this weekend in support of the suicide prevention movement.

The Rochester Out of the Darkness Walk Experience, hosted by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), will take place Friday Oct. 9 and Saturday Oct. 10.

Participants will be able to stop by PrairieCare Medical Group Southern MN from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday to pick up their signs, t-shirts and luminaries to honor those lost and who are struggling. The luminaries will be lit and displayed on the PrairieCare from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.

"In Minnesota alone, an average person dies of suicide every 12 hours," Rochester Walk Chair Lindsey Hemker said. "It's the 8th leading cause of death in Minnesota. Those statistics are just staggering, sad and tragic."

There will not be an in-person walk this year because of the pandemic. The chapter will be showing a video on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday instead. People are encouraged to walk on their own and post their participation online.