Pence, Harris share thoughts on criminal justice system, George Floyd

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTTC) -- Both vice presidential candidates spoke on the current state of the criminal justice systems at the debate Wednesday night.

On the day where Derek Chauvin, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released after meeting bond, both candidates name-dropped what happened to George Floyd.

Kamala Harris started off by saying that the moment saw Americans of every race and color marching for justice. She said that while she doesn't condone violence, the fight for what's right and for justice must always continue before highlighting changes she and Joe Biden would make.

"We would ban chokeholds and carotid holds," Harris said. "George Floyd would be alive today if we did that. Require a national registry for police officers that break the law. On the issue of justice reform, get rid of private prisons and cash bail. We will decriminalize marijuana, and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana [crimes]."

Vice President Mike Pence had the opportunity to speak about George Floyd, who died on May 25.

"On the issue of George Floyd, there's no excuse for what happened to George Floyd and justice will be served," Pence said. "But there also is no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed."

Pence then spoke about his visit to Minneapolis and how he visited with Flora Westbrooks, a salon owner in Minneapolis whose business was burned down during the unrest. Pence said she still is trying to rebuild after the incident. Westbrooks made the trip with him to attend the debates in person.