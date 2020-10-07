Pence, Harris take on Trump’s Supreme Court pick

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a “brilliant woman” who will bring a lifetime of experience and “a sizable American family” to the nation’s highest court.

During Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Pence and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris were asked how their respective states of Indiana and California should handle abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pence, a former Indiana governor and abortion opponent, warned against attacks on Barrett’s Roman Catholic faith and mentioned her large family of seven children.

Pence says he wouldn’t presume to say how Barrett would vote on Roe. But as a candidate in 2016, Pence often told conservative crowds that President Donald Trump would appoint justices who would send Roe to the “dustbin of history.”

Harris said it was “insulting” to suggest that she and running mate Joe Biden would knock anyone for their faith.” She noted that Biden is Catholic, and she criticized Republicans for rushing to confirm Barrett.

Harris said she will “always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.”