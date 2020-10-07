Petco pulls electronic shock collars

(CNN) -- Petco is pulling electronic shock collars from its stores and online.

The retailer has also started a petition to have the collars regulated and used only by certified training professionals.

Shock collars are supposed to serve as a training tool for pet owners. They deliver electrical pulses to animals as a warning against certain behaviors.

But animal rights activists argue that the collars also cause animals pain and distress.

Shock collars accounted for roughly ten million dollars of Petco's sales in 2019. The move to remove them comes as the company works to establish itself as a health and wellness brand.