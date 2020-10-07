Political Analyst discusses what to expect from Harris and Pence on debate tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The first debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is set to begin Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This debate comes a week after the presidential debate that shocked the nation.

KTTC spoke with political analyst Chad Israelson on what to expect.

The common word throughout the conversation with Israelson was "polite."

He said he thinks that will be the first thing people will see which is very different from the presidential debate.

Israelson also mentioned this is the first formal introduction the American people are getting of Harris and the stakes are high.

When it comes to game plans, he said he believes COVID-19 will be a burning question Pence will have to answer.

"Harris is going to try to tie Pence in as closely to the president as possible on things like COVID for an example," Israelson said. "I wouldn't be shocked, and of course if I were the one doing the strategy, I would have her do this. But I would probably say, 'the president refused to condemn white supremacy. Will you do it?'"

As for Pence, he needs to come off completely different than the president did, and try to put Harris against Biden.

"Part of that is going to be criticism of Biden during the primaries," Israelson said. "In essence, what they'll both try to do is put words in the other one's mouth, make them say something."

Israelson said the VP debate is supposed to help fill the gaps left by Biden and Trump.

