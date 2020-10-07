Putin sends a mixed message on US election, hedging his bets

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is decrying what he called Joe Biden’s “sharp anti-Russian rhetoric” but praising the Democratic presidential nominee’s comments on arms control. In his first detailed statements on the U.S. presidential campaign, Putin also lamented President Donald Trump’s failure to improve relations between Moscow and Washington, but he blamed this on a “bipartisan consensus on the need to contain Russia, to curb our country’s development.” He also said Biden’s reference to Trump last week as “Putin’s puppy” was in fact a compliment to Russian influence and power. Putin’s comments seemed intended to serve multiple purposes: playing to Trump’s side by casting the Democrats in a pro-Moscow light, while at the same time hedging his bets with Biden.